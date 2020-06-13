Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Queen Elizabeth’s annual Trooping the Colour birthday celebration may have looked a little different this year – however it was still a party. Her Majesty’s birthday parade had to undergo a full makeover due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The celebration normally involves all of the senior members of the royal family, gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. This year, keeping the tradition alive (and safe) the monarch decided to forgo the celebrations with her family and instead have a small, brief ceremony at Windsor Castle. Here’s how the Queen rang in her traditional birthday celebration.
