The shift in the occasion didn’t mean that the royal couldn’t dress to the nines. The Queen chose a stunning powder blue Stewart Parvin dress coat. In true Queen Elizabeth fashion, she wore a matching hat and carried her signature black purse on her arm. Throughout the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth has been choosing to stick with calming blues for her attire and today was no different.

She accessorized with her Welsh Guards brooch - a platinum and diamond brooch, which is a symbol found on the Welsh Guards’ cap badge and is a national emblem of Wales.