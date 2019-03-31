When you take the glitzy Rose Ball and bake it under a “Riviera” theme, you’ve got the perfect recipe for a glamorous affair. Karl Lagerfeld understood this as he designed the 2019 edition of Monaco’s high society event, which was held on Saturday, March 30. Due to his passing in February, this marks the final year the late fashion icon will helm the benefit for The Princess Grace Foundation. It was a marvelous send-off, as the evening honored him with a truly memorable night, featuring all your favorite Monaco royals. Scroll through to step inside!