Achieve financial life balance with Katia Chesnok

Finding ways to better manage finances and build wealth are common new year resolutions for many people. For working moms and dads with three or more children, reaching these goals can be extra challenging, and extra rewarding!

To help you get and stay on track, the first-ever Toyota Grand Highlander has partnered with Latina financial educator Katia Chesnok, also known as @Economikat, to share her tips and advice to help you build wealth, create financial balance, and teach your kids about money.

This article is the first of a three-part series, so stay tuned for more great content from Katia and the first-ever Toyota Grand Highlander!

In this edition, we spoke to Katia about her experience when she first started her financial education business, setting financial goals, and how she maintains work-life balance.

Q. What was it like for you when you first changed careers and launched Economikat?

Katia: When I started my business, it was very challenging. I worked a lot, sometimes 16-hour days. It was chaotic and unsustainable to work so much while managing my household and being a parent and a wife. Everything was a trade-off. I missed client meetings, my kids’ soccer games, and it was hard to find time to rest because with so much going on, I felt guilty about taking leisure time.

Q. As a working mom of four children, how do you balance motherhood and a business?

Katia: It’s challenging, but time management makes it possible. Everyone’s situation is unique, and you can’t compare your journey to others. The key is to find what works for you and your family and making sure to plan and prioritize the most important tasks and moments in your day, week, month, and beyond as much as possible.

Q. What are your financial life balance tips for working parents with large families?

Katia: Technology and mindfulness play big roles in helping you achieve balance.

1. Use your phone and productivity apps to prioritize tasks, sync up schedules, and time block your most important tasks for each day. That also means making time to celebrate your wins. This matters! Sometimes, as Latinas we are not accustomed to or as comfortable with recognizing and celebrating our accomplishments. Acknowledging wins gives you the motivation to continue your path to your goals.

2. Embrace the power of NO. Remember your WHY so you can stay consistent and disciplined. Say no when you must and don’t compare your journey to others, your goals and deadlines are your own.

3. Be mindful of seasonal projects that can come with unexpected or expensive time commitments. Know how much time you will need to commit to an activity so you can plan accordingly.

4. If remote work is an option, really make it work for you! For many of us, our cars double as an office on the go. Sync your commute and travel times with important meetings or client calls. Keep your vehicle organized in case you need to pull over to take a call or respond to an urgent email. Multitasking on the go is easy with the first-ever Grand Highlander’s 7 USB-C ports and the 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen.

Related Video: Major Celestial Events Coming Up in 2024 Loading the player...