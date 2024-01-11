Pamela Silva and Karen Comas talk modern motherhood in their podcast Motherish

The Motherish podcast is kicking off 2024 with four exciting new episodes, presented by the first-ever Toyota Grand Highlander.

Working moms know that life’s not always going to be picture perfect, but it’s those real, everyday moments that make parenthood so awesome. Hosted by Pamela Silva and Karen Comas, Motherish chronicles the adventures of these two Latina moms and all the challenges and joys of motherhood.

We caught up with Karen Comas to learn more about this dynamic duo and why fostering these conversations about Latina motherhood is so important!

Q. How did you two meet and come up with the idea of the podcast?

Karen: We were acquaintances through the media industry for years, however in 2020 Karen wrote a blog post about her postpartum experience which caught Pamela’s attention, since she was pregnant with Ford at the time. Shortly after, Pamela reached out to Karen about the idea of doing a podcast together about motherhood, and a few coffee dates later, it was all in motion.

Q. What do you want moms to take away from your podcast content?

Karen: We think the most important thing moms will hopefully take away from our podcast is that every journey is unique and that every mom is truly the best possible decision-maker for their child. We know that the journey in motherhood is hard and far from perfect, but it’s always worth it. We love sharing different perspectives and angles and ways of doing things, so mommies know they’re not alone and that it is ok to have a different approach to things. We want every mom to feel included in our community.

Q. Why is it important for you to amplify Latina motherhood stories?

Karen: Latina moms are true champs. We’re breaking generational cycles, while oftentimes healing our own hearts. We’re making names for ourselves both inside of the home and out, all while working hard to not lose sight of our essence and cultures. We love to share Latina motherhood stories because we know that we’re all better women and mothers if we respect each other and empathize with each other, and the only way to do that is by learning through different perspectives.

Be sure to tune in to these upcoming new episodes of Motherish, available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Self Care in a Time of New Year’s Resolutions: Pamela and Karen will talk about how to “stay sane” and keep ourselves grounded in a time when everywhere you look everyone’s trying to push to new goals that sometimes might feel a bit extreme or overwhelming.

New Moms, this one's for you: Pamela and Karen will do an episode focusing on all the new moms on the block. We'll tell you what you need to know, what you need to start letting go of, and how to give yourself grace during this new season of your life.

Bilingual Baby Books To the Rescue: Pamela and Karen chat with co-authors of Binibi Books, which are interactive musical books for toddlers and babies. We'll chat with Ana and Luciana about how they started this idea, what drove them and what they've learned along the way.

Motherish x Super Mamás: East Coast and West Coast Mamas unite for this collaboration episode in which Pamela and Karen chat with Paulina and Bricia Lopez about motherhood, the village that supports us, and our journey in leaning into creative side hustles while supporting our already-busy lives.

