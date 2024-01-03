Why pharmacists recommend magnesium threonate

You’re probably familiar with magnesium supplements, an essential mineral in our bodies whose deficiency is not common but sometimes requires you to take it in prepared forms, not just from your diet. However, you may not have heard of magnesium threonate.

It is a highly bioavailable form of magnesium, as you know, an essential mineral for key functions in the body such as protein synthesis, bone health, and the nervous and cardiovascular systems. It is characterized by its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, making it a recommended supplement for improving memory, concentration, and reducing stress.

Unlike other forms of magnesium, threonate does not have significant interactions with other medications or supplements. However, individuals with kidney and heart problems should consult with their doctor before taking it.

We’ll explain what this supplement is with the help of pharmacist Meritxell Marí. She will explain when it is recommended to take it, what precautions should be taken, and whether it can interact with other medications.

What is Magnesium Threonate, and what is it used for?

Magnesium is an essential mineral in the body, an oligoelement ranking fifth in content, after calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and sodium. Most of the magnesium in the body is found in bones, but it can also be found in muscles, the heart, and the kidneys. It has a variety of functions in the body.

What are its functions?

The main functions of magnesium in the body are:

Magnesium participates in biochemical and enzymatic reactions in the body’s major metabolic processes, such as protein synthesis, energy production, and DNA and RNA.

In the nervous and muscular systems, it is essential for muscle contraction and relaxation and plays a role in nerve signal transmission.

In bone health, along with calcium and phosphorus, it assists in bone formation and maintenance.

In the cardiovascular system, it regulates heart rhythm.

It is involved in the immune system.

In blood sugar regulation, it is implicated in insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism.

It plays a direct role in protein synthesis and cellular growth and repair processes.

It has a direct relationship with other minerals such as calcium, copper, zinc, potassium, and vitamin D.

Magnesium can be found in different chemical forms, but when we talk about magnesium threonate, it is another form in which two groups of treonic acid attach to magnesium through different chemical processes, resulting in better magnesium bioavailability.

Magnesium threonate is recommended for:

The main reason magnesium threonate is recommended is to enhance memory, cognitive ability, and significant stress states. It helps relax and focus on the task at hand.

How is it absorbed?

Magnesium threonate is a molecule in which the two organic groups improve and facilitate magnesium absorption.

The importance of this form of magnesium, and more specifically its absorption capability, lies in its effectiveness at the nervous, cognitive, and cerebral levels. It is theorized that this form can cross the blood-brain barrier, unlike other forms of magnesium.

When is it recommended to take?

While magnesium has various functions in the body, from improving the muscular system to bone quality and nervous function, considering threonate’s ability to cross the brain barrier, it is specifically recommended to enhance cognitive ability, concentration, and relaxation.

In fact, at the cerebral level, it improves memory, sleep, and mental and emotional balance. Previous studies indicate that magnesium deficiency can lead to mood swings and stress. Magnesium is also associated with neurotransmitter formation and neuronal receptors.

What is the recommended dosage?

Recommended dosages vary, but most professionals agree that the optimal range is between 50 and 400 milligrams daily. The significant difference in dosages makes self-prescribing magnesium challenging. It is advised to combine magnesium with B-group vitamins, primarily B6.

When experiencing magnesium deficiency symptoms, such as muscle weakness, fatigue, and neurological disorders, supplementation should be considered.

How does it differ from other magnesium supplements?

There are several different forms of magnesium supplements, and the choice depends on the salt used, which will confer different functions or more specific purposes. The bioavailability each form provides is also essential.

For example, magnesium amino acid chelate, magnesium carbonate, magnesium oxide, dolomite magnesium oxide, magnesium sulfate, magnesium gluconate, magnesium lactate, and magnesium hydroxide (used as a laxative and antacid). Magnesium bisglycinate is generally the most bioavailable overall.

Can it interact with other medications or supplements?

Unlike other forms of magnesium, specific interactions of threonate have not been defined. However, in general, magnesium can interact with:

Antacids, as many contain magnesium, and adding threonate could cause digestive problems.

Medications for the circulatory system, especially calcium channel blockers or heart rate medications.

Diuretics, as they could increase magnesium content in the body, and combining it with threonate could be counterproductive due to excess.

It is essential to monitor magnesium levels if calcium is already being taken, as some supplements contain both minerals.

Zinc, because there is potential competition in intestinal absorption between these two minerals, it is preferable to take them separately.

Iron, similar to zinc, there may be competition in absorption, so it is preferable to take them separately.

Are there contraindications or side effects?

There are some contraindications for magnesium use, such as medication interactions, dietary problems, pregnancy, and kidney problems. Since magnesium is primarily excreted through the renal system, people with kidney or heart problems should not take it without medical advice.

Excess magnesium poisoning is rare, unless a large amount of magnesia is consumed, which is used as an antacid or laxative. Epsom salts can also cause overdoses. An excess of magnesium can lead to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, respiratory problems, and cardiac arrhythmias. Additionally, excess magnesium can compete for calcium absorption, which could lead to decreased magnesium content in the body.

Some medications can lead to a decrease in magnesium content in the body, such as chemotherapy, diuretics, steroids, and some antibiotics.

Finally, there are people who should not take magnesium without consulting their doctor, such as those with kidney problems or if they are taking heart medications.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.

