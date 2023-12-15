Don’t stress about last-minute gifts for the guys in your life. This year, make it special with carefully chosen presents that show you get them. Whether it’s your tech-savvy boyfriend, your brother who is particular about his grooming, or your coffee snob dad, there’s a perfect last-minute surprise waiting.

Our curated list can serve as inspiration to get your creative juices flowing. For example, consider portable speakers for the music lover—one that they can toss in their bag. Grooming tools and products are ideal for those who spend extra time in the bathroom. For gamers, you can go all out with top-notch headphones made by a German brand known for its sound quality. Even for the early risers, a pour-over coffee maker can kick-start their day. All these gift recommendations, when matched with the right guy and their passion points, will not only show how well you know them but also bring excitement to that unwrapping moment when they see what it is!

Scroll below and see if you discover the perfect gift or if it sparks an idea. The goal is to find an item that will bring him joy, gratitude, and make him feel truly special.