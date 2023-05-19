Mexico issues its first non-binary passport in honor of International Day Against Homophobia

Mexico is stepping into a progressive world after issuing its first non-binary passport in honor of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.

On Wednesday, May 17, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed the document was issued in Naucalpan. Ebrard said this was “a great leap for the freedom and dignity of people.”

Primer pasaporte no-binario de México entregado hoy en Naucalpan, un gran salto por la libertad y dignidad de las personas pic.twitter.com/NCZAPS7nt4 — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) May 17, 2023

The minister also informed Ociel Baena, the passport recipient, got their legal document in a ceremony attended by representatives from the Foreign Ministry and other officials, including Salma Luévano Luna, one of Mexico’s first trans federal legislators.

“We are happy with the decision after deputy Salma Luévano Luna spent a year fighting to make this happen,” Baena said, holding their new passport. “The first non-binary passport represents the acknowledgment of freedom of identity.”

▶️ En el marco del #DíaContraLaLGTBIfobia, @ocielbaena nos comparte la relevancia de contar con el primer pasaporte no-binario. pic.twitter.com/uxhXgUB8lL — Senado de México (@senadomexicano) May 18, 2023

“Within the framework of #DiaContraLaLGTBIfobia, we endorse our support for sexual diversity. All rights must be guaranteed for all identities. No more hate speech; diversity enriches and flourishes,” Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

To celebrate, staffers from dozens of countries joined the milestone by holding flags and signs, creating awareness about the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.

Mexico is now part of the list of countries that allow non-binary people to request documents with the unspecified gender option “X.”

©GettyImages



A person begins the process of filling out a passport application with an X gender marker.

It’s just a small extra box to tick on an application form, but a huge breakthrough for a non-binary person. Mexicans worldwide can request a non-binary passport at the nation’s consulates and embassies in July, as the ministry assured.