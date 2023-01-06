Home gym essentials: The best gym equipment for your fitness journey

Whether you are just starting your fitness journey or want to have access to your workouts without going to the gym, fitness experts have revealed the best equipment to have, if you are considering making space for a home gym.

This is a great option for gym lovers with a tight schedule, or people working from home who want to start having an active lifestyle. No matter the case, if you are looking to incorporate fitness into your life, you might want to check these options.

Dumbbells: Investing on a pair of dumbbells is always a great idea, as they are very easy to store and are perfect for strength-training. You can easily get a full body workout with a pair of dumbbells. From exercising your legs by doing lunges and squats, to working on your back with bent over rows, and doing russian twists as an ab workout.

Bench: A stable bench will take your workout routine to the next level if you already have a pair of dumbbells. You can also get a wide variety of exercises if you find one that can be adjusted from many angles, making it easier to get a good chest, shoulder and arm workout.

Watch the video to discover all gym essentials!