Fitness journey: How long will it take to realistically see results? Expert explains

Starting a new fitness journey can take a lot of effort, and while we wished we could see results right away, the truth is that it will not happen overnight, and depends on many factors, including your eating habits and goals. Here are some tips from a Fitness Trainer that will help you make things a little easier and effective.

Amanda Hughes revealed to The Independent that depending on the time you put it at the gym you will start to see changes in your body. If you adopt a routine in which you exercise 3 to 5 times a week, you should start seeing results in a month or two.

However it is also important to keep track of your progress. Documenting your journey will be an excellent way to keep you motivated, using before and after pics. Hughes also explained that small changes will be seen at first, but if you keep up with the same routine, results will be more noticeable in the future.

Having a realistic and sustainable diet and exercise routine is also the key to continue, as it will ultimately help you stay on it. And if you are having trouble adjusting to the first routine you choose, remember that there are multiple options that can work for you, including yoga, boxing, CrossFit, and more.