Calling all dog lovers! The 19th edition of the Puppy Bowl will be happening on Sunday, February 12 and 122 puppies from 34 states will be participating. The highly anticipated event will be broadcasted on Animal Planet and on streaming on Discovery +.

Two Ruff and Team Fluff will be competing for the trophy during the 3-hour call-to-adoption event. So if you are looking for a new furry friend, here are some of the adorable participants from both teams, from 67 different shelters. Don’t forget to tune in to meet the rest of the pups at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.