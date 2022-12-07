How to protect your mental health this holiday season: Tips to avoid conflict

Holidays can be a great time to reunite and reconnect with our loved ones, however as much as we want to have the perfect holidays at home, sometimes we should be prepared and prioritize our mental health. Here are some tips to protect ourselves from stress and anxiety this holiday season.

The American Psychological Association revealed that 38% of Americans feel more stressed than usual during the holiday season, this is because many aspects of our personal lives can be up for discussion, including vulnerable topics and uncomfortable situations we might not be ready to face.

One thing you can do is to have realistic expectations to avoid conflict, by knowing you will probably have to deal with unwanted questions, and possibly putting your feelings aside for one day, can help you manage anxiety and anticipation.

Do not force yourself to spend time with individuals that make you uncomfortable, instead allow yourself to spend time with someone who will understand your feelings. Remember that walking away from conflict is better than adding more fuel to the fire.

Keep in mind the specific triggers you think will be brought up, this could be religion or politics, among others. Try to change the subject or find a distraction, you can even try to sit near someone who makes you feel comfortable.

Make plans in advance so you can avoid conflict, maybe planning activities such as watching a movie or playing board games can make for something fun and conflict-free.

Always put yourself first. Set a limit of time to share with your friends and family so you don’t become overwhelmed, and focus on activities that you enjoy, this can be physical exercise, reading a book, or going for a walk.