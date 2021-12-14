Dog health: Holiday foods to avoid and how to replace them

The holidays are a perfect time to spend time with your family, including your furry friends! However, with so many delicious dishes on the table, it’s important to avoid feeding dogs with dangerous foods that make them sick.

If you want to include your dog in the celebration, you can always feed your pup at the same time you sit down to eat. Giving them some playtime right before the meal is a great idea, making them tired so they can rest while you eat.

A holiday-themed meal for your dog is also easy to put together, including rice, carrots, green beans and boiled chicken.

Be aware of foods that can lead to illness, including:

Turkey bones, skin and gravy.

Garlic, onions, scallions, chives.

Grapes and raisins.

Chocolate and coffee.

Candied yams, mashed potatoes.

Suttifing, corn on the cob.

Nutmeg, alcohol.

Food with xylitol as an ingredient.

Yeast dough and meat scraps.

You can also tell your guests to avoid feeding your pets, even if it is a small amount of food, as it can be toxic and harmful for them. Keep an eye on your kitchen trash container and dishwasher, avoiding your curious pup to wander around and lick the plates, bowls and spoons.