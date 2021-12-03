5 dangerous foods your dog should never eat

We get it, sometimes you want to give your dog a treat, or maybe you just want to share some of your food with your furry friend while you are eating, however it’s important to know what foods are just not adequate or dangerous for your pet, to avoid any accidents or unnecessary vet visits.

Starting with chocolate, as it is at the top of the most harmful food for dogs, it contains theobromine, and while this is not bad for humans, it is incredibly toxic for dogs, causing vomit, diarrhea, dehydration, seizures, tremors and even death.

Garlic and onions are also harmful for your best friend, causing anemia if consumed in high quantities, destroying a dog‘s red blood cells and making your pet breathless, weak and making them vomit.

Avocados are a great food for humans, however they contain a substance called persin in their leaves and seeds, so if you have an avocado plant in your home it should be kept away from your dog.

Grapes and raisins are extremely dangerous for your dog, and if consumed in high quantities they will cause renal failure, with symptoms including vomiting, lethargy, and the shutting down of your dogs kidneys.

Some nuts are safe to give your dog, but macadamia is not one of them, making your dog experience weakness in the back legs, depression, hyperthermia, vomiting, and in some cases pancreatitis.

It’s important to avoid giving your dog bacon and fatty meat to avoid an upset stomach, this is the case for salty foods and dairy products too, as they can cause sodium ion poisoning and gastrointestinal diseases.