Dog’s emotions: Here’s how we know what dogs are feeling

If you are a dog owner you can certainly notice that your furry friend has a personality, including social behaviors and food preferences, however it’s important to know that your pet can also experience emotions similar to humans.

Different studies have shown that dogs experience happiness, with higher levels of oxytocin when they are having fun with their owners. This is the hormone associated with empathy, trust and relationship-building, and it’s the same hormone found in infants, when they create a bond with their mothers.

And while some emotions can be too complex for our pets, the limbic system in our brain has a lot in common with that of dogs, and if we can recognize some of these emotions, we can become more compassionate and patient towards them.

According to experts, dogs can feel fear, making them change their posture, tucking their tail, pinning their ears back, and sometimes even barking. They can also feel frustration, this becomes very common when your dog is whining and it gets difficult to understand what they want, from going outside to pee, to being hungry or just wanting to play.

Anxiety can be traumatic for them as well, and you can recognize it when they pace around, have dilated pupils, and have a hard time to relax. Anticipation can be similar, however it can be a positive feeling for them as they get ready to play or go for a walk.

Dogs can also experience surprise and joy, especially when you return home, they may start jumping, becoming hyper-happy, and can huff happily, which is called canine laughter.

Other feelings are relaxation, when they are comfortable and secure. Jealousy, sometimes with aggressive behaviour, if they are trying to protect their owner or their toys.

Unfortunately dogs can also feel depression, sadness, and loneliness, and you can easily identify these emotions if they want to sleep more or become destructive, this usually happens if they are left alone for long periods of time or if their needs aren’t being met.