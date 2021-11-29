Dog behaviors: Strange things dogs do and why they do them

If you have a dog you probably know some things about their personality that no one else knows, however there are some behaviors that can leave every dog owner confused, as much as they love the companion of their furry friends.

One of the most common strange canine behaviors is butt sniffing, and while you are probably aware this is their way of greeting, this also means they want to learn more about a potential new friend, with over 150 million olfactory receptors, your dog can even learn if they are aggressive or friendly.

Have you ever noticed that your dog stares at you while pooping? Well, if your dog was potty trained as a puppy, there is a chance they might remember having a reward for doing their business in the right place, so they might be asking you for a treat.

Dogs love hanging their heads outside a moving car, as they are receiving “more olfactory stimulation,” making this a great moment to discover and explore the outside world with new and exciting smells.

You have probably spotted your dog having sudden bursts of excitement, speeding around your house or just moving at light speed when you go to the dog park. This is how your pet releases energy after lying around the house all day, especially after a nice bath or during playtime.

Dogs are known for circling before lyring down, and while there are many theories, this could be because of their self-protection behavior, checking their surrounding before geting comfortable.

Your dog gets bored from time to time, and one way of getting your attention is chasing their own tail, especially if they notice you laughed at this behavior before. And last but not least, remember your furry friend also dreams in their sleep, so they might start to move their eyelids, whine, bark, growl and even kick about 10 to 20 minutes after sleeping.