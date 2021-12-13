Loading the player...

Dog Lovers: Top 10 family-friendly dog breeds and their personalities

Golden retrievers are the most popular breed among families, being friendly, intelligent and loyal.

By Daniel Neira -Miami

The holidays are a great time to invite a new friend into your life, with family having more free time to be at home and everyone sharing the festive spirit. So if you have thought about adopting a dog, this is the perfect moment to welcome a new pet, and to help you a little bit, we made a list with the most popular family-friendly dog breeds.

Bernese mountain dogs are amazing companions, being very loyal guard dogs, they are gentle with kids and enjoy spending time with their family.

The Cavalier King Charles spaniel is known for being a very gentle dog, they are really good with children and are quick learners, additionally they love to snuggle, which make them the perfect cuddle buddy.

Beagles are extremely smart dogs, they are very active and energetic, so they make great friends for big families that enjoy playtime.

Bulldogs are incredibly loyal and love to spend time with their families, with a calm and friendly personality, they are good with children and are very quiet, however they do need weekly grooming.

French bulldogs have a very playful, smart and adaptable personality. They are known for being very easygoing and are not very active, so brisk walks are perfect for them. They also respond well to training, just need occasional grooming and are great with children.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge with golden labrador puppies

Golden retrievers are the most popular breed among families, being friendly, intelligent and loyal, they need occasional grooming and need daily exercise.

Labrador retrievers are a fan-favorite breed, especially for their obedient and outgoing personality, being friendly with humans and other animals, they are very active and patient.

