Pamela Anderson is putting her Malibu mansion on the marker as she prepares for her big move to Canada.
The model and actress is selling her longtime California property, which she built from the ground up, for $14.9 million. She initially purchased the land more than two decades ago in 2000 for just $1.8 million, property records show.
Take a look at some photos of the breathtaking home down below.
