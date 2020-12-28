The Maldives

Travel Requirements

All travelers older than one-year-old must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test issued no more than 96 hours before departure. All visitors must also complete a Traveler Health Declaration form at least 24 hours before departing to the Maldives. All incoming travels must have temperature checks before leaving the airport.

Health Precautions

All visitors are required to wear a mask at all airports and public places. Museums, beaches, shops, and restaurants are all open. However, all excursion activities (such as day trips to picnic islands, fishing, and dolphin watching) from all islands and resorts are not allowed until further notice.

What Makes It Amazing

Every resort in this cherished honeymoon destination is on its private island, each more unique than the other. With over 100 properties to choose from, you can look forward to a range of breathtaking features and services. From the world’s first underwater hotel to accommodations with personal butlers, private pools, and in-room massages, luxury doesn’t get better than this.