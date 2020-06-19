As cities and borders begin to re-open to the public, many are contemplating the possibility of air travel again. Though flying for pleasure won’t be the same as before, you can still take the necessary precautions to decrease the spread of COVID-19. Currently, some airlines are blocking middle seats to allow social distancing, and the decrease in air travel fees entice frequent flyers to escape. Though some airlines have stringent regulations and all require a face mask, additional personal safety is a must while traveling during a global pandemic. From high-tech UV sanitizers to vegan snacks, you need to prepare with travel basics before going on board the plane. Here are the must-have travel essentials for a stress-free and safe journey.