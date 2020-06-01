Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been living in their Beverly Hills residence for more than five years but recently they have opened their doors to their fans and share a few sneak peeks of their sweet abode. The 11,400 square-foot property features seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, including a master bedroom with a balcony terrace and two separate walk-in closets. The Italian-style residence has been the epicenter for many of Sofia’s family gatherings and events. Since quarantine, the America’s Got Talent judge has shared the different indoor activities she enjoys doing including puzzling and cooking. Take a look inside Sofia’s mansion and favorite areas of the house.