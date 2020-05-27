Khloé Kardashian is ready for a new chapter and is selling her Calabasas estate for $18.95M where she is currently social isolating with her daughter True and Tristan Thompson. The majestic property is located in a gated community The Oaks neighborhood and she purchased the property in 2014 from pop star Justin Bieber. The 10,000 square-foot mansion features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms with other areas to work out, unwind and relax. Her property was designed by interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard who has also designed Kylie Jenner’s home. But maybe the global pandemic put things into perspective and Khloé has enrolled Beverly Hills realtor, Tomer Fridman to find a new owner for the luxury pad. Look inside Khloé’s mansion and one of her favorite areas in her property.