Camila Coelho’s backyard is the perfect sanctuary from her busy life

Camila Coelho has big news to share. The Brazilian fashion influencer-turned-designer is adding swimwear to her already popular namesake collection exclusively sold on Revolve. Though the Latina entrepreneur didn’t envision launching her new baby this way –from the comforts of her California home—it is still very much exciting, and we are counting down until the temperature is hot enough to wear them. As she remains home with her husband Icaro, we checked in to see how she is handling the coronavirus pandemic. “This experience has taught me to really appreciate the simpler things I have in life,” she tells HOLA! USA. “I’ve realized that I am happy just being home with my husband.”

As the entire world navigates through the current crisis, it’s important for Camila to also give back. For every purchase of her line on Revolve, $10 will go directly toward the site’s REVOLVE around our heroes GoFundMe initiative that is to help the procurement and donations of one million masks to healthcare workers and hospitals around the country. Camila Coelho Collection with other REVOLVE in-house designers are contributing an additional 10,000 FDA-approved surgical masks.



Keep reading to see how she has been spending her days and what she is learning about herself during her almost a month at home.

©Camila Coelho



Camila is finding solace in her backyard

Current location: Los Angeles

How many days in self-isolation: 27 days

Favorite part of the house: I’m blessed to have a backyard where I can walk outside, lay down, pray and breathe some fresh air.

What have you learned about yourself during this time: If you were to take away all of the travel, amazing events and opportunities I have, I will still be happy because I have my loved ones with me.

Favorite home-cooked meal: Freshly homemade Brazilian cheese bread

At-home beauty treatment: It’s a great time to be using retinol serums and explore your masks while at home and in limited sunlight.

Show binge-watching:Messiah on Netflix – so good!

How are you passing the time: I’ve been creating new video content for my platforms. I’ve done an Instagram Live with my friend Eva Longoria, which was so fun. Stay tuned for more content!

Message of hope for the future: My hope is that everyone can take this time to reflect on life, yourself as a human being and anything you would like to improve on and take those positive experiences with you into the future when this is all done. It’s important to stay home but to also try and think positively knowing this will go away, to keep your mental wellness in check. And please use your platform, no matter how big or small, to continue to bring awareness to what is going on and how we can evolve as a society.