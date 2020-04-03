Dascha Polanco shows us where and how she is spending her time during quarantine

With studios shut down, concerts postponed and everyone self-isolating at home, we wanted to take the opportunity to check in with some of our favorite celebs to see how they are handling the tough times brought on by coronavirus and what they have been up to. Dascha Polanco is taking the time now to be better in the future. “[It’s] a lot of introspective work,” the In the Heights actress, who recently teamed up with Best Buddies for World Autism Day, tells HOLA! USA. “I am also grateful for my past experience in the health field and feeling very appreciative of everyone currently helping in the health and medical field.”

The Dominican star, who had gone to nursing school, is currently waiting to resume production on Samaritan with Sylvester Stallone. Until then, have a read to see what she’s been up to and what message she has for everyone during this pandemic.

©Dascha Polanco



Dascha has been spending most of her time in her living room where she can look out and see nature and bright skies.

Current location: Atlanta

How many days in self-isolation: 19 days

Favorite part of your house: The living room because I am close to the terrace where I can view the mountains and just look at our planet.

Favorite home-cooked meal: At the moment, tostones, brown rice quinoa garlic, watercress/radish avocado onion salad, chicken breast, fish, once in a while steak, habichuelas, lentejas Y pasta caccio e Pepe con truffles Aguacate con to

At-home beauty treatment: Coconut oil, even rinsing my mouth with it! Clay facial masks with Acv, moisturizing the face and body, sugar/oatmeal scrubs all over lips, face, elbows, back of arms, legs and booty.

Shows binge-watching: Castlevania, Unorthodox, Love is Blind, The platform, Hunters

How are you passing the time: Working out, cooking, perfecting makeup tips, making music, puzzles, games, drawing, rollerblading, cycling

Doing anything you’ve been putting off because there is 'not enough time’ or too busy? Reading the newspaper constantly, accounting and creating content.

Something you will take from being quarantined into life after coronavirus: Less procrastination, more habituation, consistency and be more attentive with my family, friend. And hold no bars and getting sh*t done NOW.

Message of hope for the future: I have had a lot of thoughts about the current climate. The fact that the world is going through a collective experience of moments which include frustration, fear, guilt and sadness, I am hoping when life is restored, people come out with more compassion, forgiveness, empathy and resilience. I hope moments of pettiness will be ephemeral and what we learned NOW carries us into the future to work together as a global community and not separate entities.