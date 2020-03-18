Dascha Polanco shows off her chic and minimalist kitchen setup where she keeps all her quarantine supplies

Dascha Polanco declares war to Coronavirus with a chic setup to keep all her supplies organized while surviving the quarantine life. The Dominican actress proves that you don’t need to stock up on lots of toilet paper to disinfect your home. Dascha took her fans on a home tour through her social media while she showed off her minimalist kitchen and living room.

The actress is currently quarantined in her home in New York.

In the video, you can see how Dascha keeps her walls plain with only few furniture inside her property. Her minimalist kitchen design features modern lighting fixtures and black bar stools. She also shows off her personal health cabinet where she stores vitamins, 21-day-cleanse pills, coconut charcoal and Emergen-C.

She explained to her followers the importance of wiping down counters, cleaning floors and using Clorox to decrease virus spread.

The actress likes to keep her creativity thriving with painting supplies and recently started her artistic skills with an avocado painting. She is proof you don’t need much to have a chic interior design. In her video, fans get a glimpse of her bedroom that has the perfect sunset view overlooking the New York virescent nature.

The In The Heights star is keeping her days minimalist as well while watching Netflix documentaries and enjoying some mochi ice cream at her apartment in NYC. If she is not disinfecting her home, she is practicing sound bowl meditation in her balcony.

Dascha is now hosting a podcast/TV series on Netflix called Brown Love where she celebrates her Latina upbringing and shares topics about Afro-Latinidad, machismo and Latinxs in Hollywood.