Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are saying goodbye to their $14 million Beverly Hills mansion

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are living their last memories at their first home as a married couple. The Beverly Hills mansion was purchased in 2014 for $10.2 million and is now selling for $14 million. The traditional three-story home is located in Coldwater Canyon in the neighborhood Beverly Hills Post Office and is the home where they have raised their two children daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood. Though their life indoors and pre-Coronavirus are not much revealed on social media we can give you a sneak peek into their home. According to Page Six, the celebrity couple will be moving near BHPO area in a new titanic modern construction.

©@aplusk



Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first purchased their Beverly Hills mansion in 2014

The timeless residence nestled in Hidden Valley was built in 1999, and it features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. There are other celebrity neighbors that have homes near the couple including Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Kidman. The 7,351-square-foot abode has oak wood flooring with French doors that open to the backyard. Besides its 20th century style, the home also includes a cook’s kitchen, breakfast nook with a built-in banquet, formal dining room, wet bar and a beautiful mahogany-paneled office. Four of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and closet for ultimate privacy.

One makes this residence special and cozy is the virescent landscape surrounding the property. There is a stone terrace with an outdoor kitchen, lagoon-inspired pool and bar for the ultimate at-home staycation. In addition, there is a temperature-controlled wine room, sauna and gym. Of course, the master suite features bay windows and an elegant bathroom that overlooks the backyard. The Hidden Valley gated community is probably one of L.A.’s most private communities with Hollywood A-listers. We are sure the next family home will have the modern vibes and cozy atmosphere as this one, but with a major upgrade.