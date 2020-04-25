Cuomo’s special letter, 100-year-old veteran beats coronavirus and more viral good news moments

It’s no surprise that the days are all blending together, so if you need a reminder, it’s Friday, which means it’s time for some Feel Good News. Those viral moments that bring a smile to our face, a happy tear to our eyes and make us realize there is more good than evil out there. From little kids who really do say the darndest things to others including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children showing their support, here are some of the most uplifting moments that have circulated this week.

Following the journey that began with the documentary Amazon Original Chasing Happiness of last year, the Jonas Brothers released a new documentary Happiness Continues, which is now available on Amazon. The show captures the experience of live concerts of the band and offers an exclusive look into the busy lives of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas.

©GettyImages



Joe, Nick and Kevin released a new documentary on Amazon

Alicia Keys unintentionally has an anthem for the current situation. The singer premiered her new song Good Job on CNN, which was written months ago but is so relatable now. “I believe in us though, I believe in the way we are showing up for each other and caring about each other,” she wrote on Instagram. “The way that we are all connected more than we’ve ever been before. This is for you. You’re doing a good job!”

It may not seem it, but everything is going to be alright, especially when this cutie Rylyn Clarke is singing the Bob Marley hit.

Adam Lambert and Queen changed the lyrics of the iconic We are the Champions to You are the Champions to honor those on the frontline risking their lives day in and day out.

Meanwhile Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli, who have two little ones, have written an original hit Just Another Day in Quarantine. For parents everywhere, it’s all too relatable!

We are all hangin’ tough and now the New Kids on the Block have released a new song perfect for those virtual meet ups. Along with Boyz II Men, Big Freedia, Jordin Sparks and Naughty By Nature, NKOTB came out with their new single House Party. Watch the video for an appearance from Donnie’s bro Mark Wahlberg and many more high-profile friends.

Cresencia Garcia is a coronavirus survivor at the age of 100. CBS This Morning’s David Begnaud covered the remarkable recovery. “She‘s now out of the ICU, (was never intubated) & is no longer requiring oxygen,” he wrote on Instagram. “She’ll soon, her family hopes, be home her daughter. She served in the woman’s army corp during World War II. She served in England caring for wounded soldiers.”

New Yorker Yanira Soriano had contracted COVID-19 pneumonia while pregnant. She was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma. Her son had to be delivered by c-section and the new mom was able to meet him 11 days after.

Chris Cuomo also shared another moving story of a mother Johana Mendoza Chancey who also gave birth while in a medically induced coma brought on from the coronavirus. She is recovering with family but has yet to meet her baby girl Zion.

A letter sent from a farmworker in Kansas almost brought a tear to Chris’ big brother Andrew Cuomo’s eye during his daily press briefing. “Personally, I’ll tell you the truth some people break your heart, people I thought who would rise to the occasion, under pressure they just crumble,” he said. “On the other hand, you see people who you didn’t expect anything from who just rise to the occasion.” The New York Governor shared one instance in particular and read aloud a hand-written note sent from a farmer in Kansas that was accompanied with one N-95 mask. Despite needing the mask for his family, his wife has one lung and diabetes, he kept four and sent one to New York and asked the governor to distribute to someone on the frontline.

Britney Spears may have recently made headlines by dancing to ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s song, but it’s her niece who caught our attention this week. Jamie Lynn’s daughter had a bag packed and was ready to hit the road.

Rainbows have been a symbol of hope and support during the coronavirus. In Madrid earlier this week a double rainbow appeared and was beautifully captured.

Salma Hayek took it one step further and painted a rainbow on her face. “I painted this rainbow on my face because many people are using rainbows to symbolize unity and hope, and to thank the #NHS and all the health workers around the world for their courage and endurance,” she wrote on Instagram.

It may have been Prince Louis’ second birthday, but the toddler gifted healthcare workers with a hand-painted rainbow that proves he takes after his artsy mom Kate Middleton.

Also on his birthday, the youngest Cambridge kid joined his parents and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte to #ClapforourCarers. From Anmer Hall, the family of five applauded for the healthcare workers.

Wilmer Valderrama’s new Instagram Live Series, Six Feet Apart is giving workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, a platform for sharing their stories. The chats are taking place weekly and are not to be missed.

With marathons around the world canceled, we’ve seen people still competing the 26.2 mile run in their own unique ways. A blind woman Joyce Cron, who has run the race multiple times, was supposed to run the Boston Marathon again but instead took to her treadmill to complete it. “with the right support, an individual who is visually impaired can accomplish their goals!” she wrote.

And lastly, Pop the Bulldog is all of us. He hasn’t been able to play with the neighbors, and he is missing them. “All I want to do is play with the kids in my building but due to covid-19... I can‘t. I just watch them from the patio. Flatten The Curve please”

