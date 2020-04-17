Cristiano Ronaldo’s cute trainers, a royal’s hospital work and more viral, uplifting moments

It’s another Friday in quarantine, which means it’s time for some Feel Good News that has been circulating the globe during this still very scary and uncertain time due to the coronavirus. We see the news and the daily updates, and while we remain home for the foreseeable future, it’s the viral moments and uplifting posts that keeps us going and help us feel inspired. From royals who continue to do their part with their various organizations to parents who make multi-tasking look easy (see below for Cristiano Ronaldo’s at-home workout!), these are the stories you don’t want to miss.

Princess Sofia completed a course that will allow her to help out in a Stockholm hospital. The Swedish royal shared, “I am now placed in one of the hospital’s care units where, together with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including care of patients and cleaning.”

Prince Carl Philip’s wife Princess Sofia has completed a course so she can help healthcare workers in a Stockholm hospital

To make sure he doesn’t fall behind with his fitness during this hiatus from soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo got inventive with his workout when his kids wouldn’t leave him alone.

We’ve all seen the memes of how parents are handling homeschooling, just ask Thalia and Jennifer Lopez, who both recently revealed how they are dealing with being their kids’ teachers. Well now, Jamie Lynn Sigler and Jenna Parris, hosts of the Mama Said podcast are putting their friends like Nick and Vanessa Lachey to the test to see if they are capable of homeschooling their little ones. You heard them, grab a drink and play along!

Dr. Luz Gordillo, a pediatric ophthalmologist in Peru and Orbis International champion, is continuing to risk her health and life every day to provide life-changing treatments to newborn babies who are premature and are more likely to remain blind. She travels across the country carrying her medical supplies and a letter of explanation, through uncountable army checkpoints, until she reaches each hospital to provide these life-changing treatments.

Dr. Luz Gordillo is giving premature newborns the gift of sight even during these extreme times

Olive, who is 93, is loving her special delivery thanks to Coors. She ran out of beer so the company was there to ensure she stayed hydrated with 150 cans of beer.

An 82-year-old grandmother had a very important message for her family. She didn’t need groceries, she just needed some more wine.

Many may have to postpone their weddings, but there is still love in the time of corona. A police lieutenant in New Jersey hadn’t seen his girlfriend in a long time, so when he was able to, he made sure to leave a lasting mark. He brought Beth Salamon breakfast in bed and had a very big question written on his mask, ‘WYMM,’ to which she wrote back ‘Yes!’

Max and Greta should have been having the happiest week preparing for their wedding, but instead the emergency doctors in Australia were at work helping save lives.

An hola from Ralph would brighten anyone’s day, and despite not having anyone to return the greeting, this toddler didn’t let that stop him.

Justin Bradshaw, a FedEx delivery guy made sure to treat a package with extra care after reading a sign on Carrie Hughes Blasi’s door that noted their 11-year-old daughter is a Type-1 Diabetic. He went back to his truck to sanitize it and wrote a message on it for the family that read: “I sanitized your box once I’ve seen the note on your door.” Justin himself knows what it’s like to have someone with an autoimmune disorder living in the house as he revealed on his own page that his daughter Nova was born at 28 weeks and was a micro-preemie weighing 1 pound, 11 ounces.

The Miami police department hosted an In this Together virtual concert with 305 residents Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who will also be joining the Altisimo Live Festival, The Wailers, The Gipsy-Chico and the department’s police band InBlue.

Meanwhile, proud Jersey resident Bruce Springsteen is orchestrating another live event that will air on ABC on April 22. On Tuesday, The Boss announced on Good Morning America that he will be joined by Jon Bon Jovi, Charlie Puth, Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, SZA and Charlie Puth among others for the #JerseyforJersey broadcast benefit.

Bruce Springsteen is organizing a concert for New Jersey, a state that has been hit extremely hard with coronavirus patients

Also in the Garden State, first responders from Livingston, New Jersey and 46 other police, fire and first aid departments drove by Saint Barnabas Hospital to thank doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers and staff for being the “true heroes.”

Former Bachelorette and New York Times best-selling author Andi Dorfman put together hundreds of care packages for healthcare workers. In addition to organizing meal deliveries with restaurants like Village Den, she has been dropping the goodies that include Avon, Drybar, Bliss, Voss water and Mighty Gum off to hospitals in New York.

Andi has been spending her time putting together care packages for healthcare workers as a big thank you

With majority of colleges and universities closed for the rest of the year, seniors everywhere are missing out on their graduation day. Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend and a dozen others will be recording commencement speeches for those whose special day was affected by the pandemic. They will be available May 15 as part of the iHeart podcast special Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020.

John Krasinski also doesn’t want those who are missing out on their prom to feel down, so he has offered to deejay one from his home on Friday, April 17 at 8 pm. Tune in to Some Good News to join.

After a group of nine-year-old boys weren’t able to do their Globetrotters-inspired performance in their school talent show, the Harlem Globetrotters surprised them with a Zoom video chat.

Latino-owned Muvez is donating a $1 for every shoe sold

Muvez, a Latino-owned shoe company who recently received $200,000 from Shark Tank pro Daymond John, is making it easier to keep the germs out of your house with their unique indoor to outdoor shoes. Once stepping inside, you can remove the bottom layer of the sole to keep dirt away. For every purchase, the brand is donating $1 to WHO.



With the Olympics postponed to 2021, a lot of athletes are trying to find inventive ways to keep training from the comforts of their home. Laurie Hernandez has made a beam out of furniture and is crushing those handstand challenges.

During quarantine, hair hasn’t stopped growing, so Billy Porter took it upon himself to learn how to become a hairstylist from inside his home. The Like a Boss star followed Barba’s owner and master stylist Xavier Cruz’s lessons in Quarancuts Virtual Hair School to learn how to cut his husband’s hair.



Iconic landmarks all over the world have been paying tribute to healthcare workers and on Easter Sunday, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio was lit up as a doctor.

And last but not least, be sure to watch Global Citizen’s produced One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday, April 18 to see Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, who spoke to Gayle King about his performance, Anitta, Jessie Reyez, Celine Dion, Taylor Swift and countless more during the Lady Gaga curated concert. Several networks like NBC, ABC, Viacom will be showing it as well as the Roku channel and can be streamed on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, TIDAL, Yahoo, Apple platforms and Twitch.

