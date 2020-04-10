The positive news and trending viral moments necessary to lift your mood

As we continue to update you on the daily occurrences happening due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to highlight the positive, uplifting news and viral moments taking place around the world. Especially on this Good Friday, the good news is more necessary than ever. From Kate Middleton and Prince William surprising teachers and students to John Krasinski making one Hamilton fan’s day with a performance of a lifetime from Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast, this is the type of feel good content we need right now.

©SomeGoodNews



John Krasinski arranged for the Hamilton cast to surprise one major fan

The Quiet Place actor has been hosting his own Some Good News shows and one in particular had us singing and dancing along. John surprised nine-year-old Aubrey with a performance she will never forget.

A HUGE thank you to @Lin_Manuel and the entire cast of @HamiltonMusical for coming on @somegoodnews and bringing Aubrey (and all the rest of us) a much needed smile!!!https://t.co/BoQStY9fj2 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 6, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, Romeo Santos and Giancarlo Stanton all accepted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s #IStayHomeFor challenge and shared why they are listening and not leaving their houses. JLo and A-Rod posted their video from Miami and proved they are still in an Empire State of Mind from afar and are most definitely #NewYorkTough. Meanwhile, Romeo Santos gave a rare look at his youngest son Valentino in his post.

Alex along with Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima among others shared an easy way to donate to Mount Sinai hospitals by posting dtx Flowcode technology as a way to help people donate to the crisis quickly and easily.



A 120-person mariachi group banded together to show their support for their fellow hermanas y hermanos in the healthcare field as well as those affected with COVID-19 to play some music for them in hopes of providing them with some cheer during these uncertain times. “We did this to give encouragement, solidarity and hope to the sick and to medical staff,” explained Julio César Barragán, the National Mariachi Association spokesman, to Mexican news portal Eje Central.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may not be able to visit teachers and students in person, but they made sure to show how they are on their minds by sharing video chats with them.

Matthew McConaughey, who revealed he and wife Camila are joining forces with Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong, played Bingo with senior citizens living in Austin, Texas’ Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living.

How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris wants to meet you virtually for his own Bingo Night in collaboration with Daily Harvest. The game will take place on Saturday, April 11 at 7 pm EST here. The winners will receive the brand’s new flatbreads, and in addition, they are donating 400,000 meals to City Harvest.

Healthcare workers in Philadelphia caught Ciara’s attention when they choreographed a dance to her Level Up. She wrote along with the video: “Seeing the Doctors and Nurses of @Tjuh_pool do the #LevelUp Dance brings me so much joy. Grateful for each and every one of you! You all are on a whole nother level for how you’re working so hard and sacrificing so much to take care of everyone! LevelUp Champs.”

Bella Thorne has told the tenants of her Sherman Oaks, California home that they won’t need to pay April’s rent. A source told the NY Post, “Wanting to do something to help, she furloughed the rent” and felt that “this whole coronavirus is just so unfair in so many tragic ways that there is no way that I’m going to add to their mental and economic stress.”

Robertino Rodriguez felt bad that his patients weren’t able to see him smile or see his face, so he took it upon himself to print out a picture of himself and put it on his PPE. The kind gesture went viral and now others are following suit (seen above as well.)

A World War II vet couldn’t stop the feeling and just danced, danced, danced to Justin Timberlake’s hit from the first Trolls movie. Other great news is that Trolls World Tour, starring the singer, Anna Kendrick, J Balvin and Anthony Ramos is available today to watch from home. We caught up with Anthony earlier this week to get the scoop.

Justin Timberlake also had a new hit of his own when he and Jimmy Fallon put together a little song for The Tonight Show.

While we are all longing for the days to hop on a flight to travel, radio presenter Jeroen Gortworst fooled followers in a now viral video that makes it appear he is about to land on Saint Martin. Instead, as the camera pans out, it is revealed he is in his laundry room.

We saw last week that the Empire State Building has been “beating red” to support frontline healthcare workers, all over New York state, iconic landmarks turned blue to show their support as seen on Governor Cuomo’s social media pages.

Landmarks across the state are lit blue tonight in support of all the healthcare workers and all the essential personnel on the frontlines in our battle against #COVID19.



We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for all they do.



They are heroes. #LightItBlue#NewYorkToughpic.twitter.com/UIzu1fz9kl — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 10, 2020

With Passover currently going on and Easter taking place on Sunday, households all over the world are experiencing a very different holiday. Zoom Seders and family meals are being shared virtually, and the Easter Bunny is making drive bys instead of the standard mall visit.

Los Angeles-based company BigBattery is now making powered mobile emergency power trailers to loan at no cost to Southern California hospitals in order to power triage centers during the COVID-19 crisis. The company’s founder Eric Lundgren is also providing the public and first-responders with one million N95 masks.

