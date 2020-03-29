Home office essentials: A guide to making your work from home environment more productive

Whether you are new to working from home or a pro at a remote lifestyle, there are efficient home office supplies that will help you perform better. As many companies adapt to a new work from home environment, employees are challenged with new at-home dynamics and habits. While working from home can be a distraction for some, it can become an office sanctuary with the right items. From high-tech essentials to comfortable furniture, these office essentials will make you work smarter and achieve maximum productivity.

1. Coffee Machine

Starting your day with the right amount of caffeine can have an impact on your productivity. The Cuisinart Premium Single Serve Brewer is a great option for a quick morning pick-me-up. This coffee maker fits in small counter-tops and is compatible with Keurig K-cups.

2. Lighting

Good lighting is essential to remain alert and focused. Also, it can have a major impact on your health and productivity. Ideally, choose a desk lamp with dimmer control that can help you adjust the mood and ambiance of your home office.

3. Performance chair

Set up for success with a comfortable chair that features lumbar support and different functions. An ergonomic mid-back chair with adjustable arm height and back will keep you focused. A performance chair is often overlooked and is one of the most essential items to stay productive while working for long hours.

4. Standing desk

Switch your posture with a standing desk that will keep you efficient while concentrated on your task. Besides adding more physical activity to your daily routine, a standing desk improves performance and allows you to stretch your legs.

5. Headphones

Opt for noise-cancelling headphones that you can use for a video conference and listening to music. Preferably choose wireless headphones or one that has a microphone. The Bose Wireless headphones are a great option if you live in a noisy environment.

6. Wireless printer and scanner

A wireless printer can come in handy when you need to sign documents or print labels. The HP OfficeJet printer has many capabilities and features different multifunctions. You can print, scan and fax all in one. The printer also allows you to print things from your phone or tablet.

