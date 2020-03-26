The most-watched meditation videos to calm the mind and soul

While Cardi B screams Coronavirus incessantly, you can lower the anxiety with soothing music to calm your soul. Being home for a long period of time can take a toll on our bodies but there are several techniques to build a stress-free environment. Meditation is one of the most useful practices to improve wellness.

According to data gathered by Psychic World, Soothing Relaxation is the most followed social media channel for relaxation gathering many viewers around the world. During stressful times, these soothing videos will keep you sane during the Coronavirus lockdown. Might as well call it, lockdown relaxation.

Soothing Relaxation

Soothing Relaxation is a channel that attracts over 54 million views in just one month. Norwegian Peder. B. Helland, who runs the channel and composes the music, offers live streams with beautiful piano music for study, relaxation and sleep.



Yellow Brick Cinema

This relaxing channel has half the views from Soothing Relaxation with 28 million views. The US channel features spa-inspired music to calm the soul and great sounds for sleep meditation.



Meditative Mind

Meditative Mind features meditation and healing music based on solfeggio frequencies, mantra chants and various other resources for relaxation. This channel comes in third place with a whopping 22 million views.



Nu Meditation Music

If you believe in the power of 11:11 then this video can change your life. Nu Meditation Music offers healing music that helps boost the immune system and calm the mind after a stressful day.

Meditation Relax Movie

This channel feature relaxing music and visual imagery with beautiful sceneries. This is an excellent channel to stream on a big screen TV.

Jason Stephenson

Australian Jason’s sleep meditation music channel features guided visualizations, inspiring talks and relaxation music to soothe the mind. His channel welcomes almost 8 million views a month.



PowerThoughts Meditation Club

This channel features powerful meditation videos with positive affirmations to find inner peace. Most videos run for two hours and they are a great source to eliminate negative thoughts.

Meditation and Healing

Connect your body and mind through relaxing music with Meditation and Healing. The British channel features music with beautiful piano sounds, relaxing bells, flute melody and many more to calm the mind.



Michael Sealy

Michael offers deep relaxation experiences through hypnosis. Hypnotic meditation helps to focus attention and empower behavioral choices. His videos are a great source to release unpleasant thoughts and calm the mind.

The Honest Guys

This channel gathers 8 million views monthly and features guided visualizations and relaxing meditation music to help you sleep, focus and more. The channel also features quick power meditation you can do during your workday.

Related Video: Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements Loading the player...