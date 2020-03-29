Bodine Koehler Peña knows a thing or two about staying fit, happy and healthy. So it’s no surprise that the model-musician knows just what to do when staying at home while she hides out (like the rest of us) from the coronavirus. From how to stay hydrated to the best way to get in some daily cardio, the Latigazi singer gives us the low-down on how we can all stay saludable during these times of uncertainty. Check out what the Miss Puerto Rico 2012 shared below on what we can all do from the comfort of our homes (because we are all socially responsible gente) to keep our cool while we wait for this storm to pass.