Kim Kardashian is wild about Wyoming: Here are 5 reasons why

There are times when you just need a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life in the big city. Luckily, destinations like Wyoming allow you to put your life on hold for a bit and properly relax. This western state is Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s favorite place to go when they want to get away from their hectic lives as celebrities.



Its vast and beautiful landscapes, tranquility, culture, and proximity to nature have captivated the celeb and her family, who frequently spend time at their 1,200 hectare ranch there. Kim spoke to Vanity Fair about her love of the region in an interview with Giuliana Rancic. “It is just so chill and you can just do absolutely nothing. I bring no makeup and just my sweats and hang out.” Sounds great to us! Want to know more? Keep reading for five reasons that Kim and Kanye love Wyoming and you will too.

Kim Kardashian feels completely at east at her family ranch in Wyoming

1. Privacy and exclusivity

When fully immersing yourself in nature, privacy and exclusivity are the main benefits of Wyoming, the most the sparsely populated out of the 48 contiguous states. This is something that everyone wants at one time or another and the members of the Kardashian clan are no different!

2. Memory-making outdoor tours and activities

In Wyoming it is easy to get close to nature. You will probably encounter some wild animals like bears, bisons and coyotes, especially if you visit the national parks: Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton. If you have kids – and Kim and Kanye have four: North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months – they’ll definitely love the experience.

The outdoor activity options are either full day or half day tours and trips, which range from lower cost at $42 to a splurge at $269.

Yellowstone was America’s first National Park, and its landscapes are captivating to all who visit

At Yellowstone, you can see the active geothermic geyser and colorful hot springs Old Faithful and Grand Prismatic Spring. You can also hike the Grand Teton Mountain Range or ski and snowboard there in winter.

3. Picturesque cities

Each locale in Wyoming has a particular charm. Jackson Hole is the most popular, famous for its gastronomy, camping and luxury resorts, its spectacular mountain ranges for winter sports, and the chance go on wildlife safaris or sledding in nearby Grand Teton National Park.

The state’s capital, Cheyenne, and Casper are also great cities to visit if you are interested in local history museums, shopping and delicious regional cuisine.

Being in direct contact with nature allows you to breathe fresh air and relax

4. Ranch Visits

The ranching industry is an important part of Wyoming’s culture and no trip there is complete without a visit to a ranch (Kim and Kanye’s has two lakes and a stable!).

Get out your best jeans and boots and get active with horseback riding, canoeing trips, hiking, campfires under the stars. To get the true dude ranch experience check out some of the most famous getaways in Wyoming: Eaton’s Ranch, Vee Bar Guest Ranch, Gros Ventre River Ranch or The Hideout Lodge.

Kim and Kanye’s sprawling ranch has two lakes and a stable

5. History and culture

In addition to its natural beauty and stunning landscapes, Wyoming has an immensely story, including the history and cultures of local indigenous peoples.

You can also visit the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary, the only sanctuary for wild horses in the country where you can see the marvel of wild mustangs up close and learn more about Native American culture through these magnificent animals. This state also contains three landmarks: America’s first national forest Shoshone and the first national monument, the famed Devils Tower.