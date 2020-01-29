Calabasas is famous for its celebrity homes, and it’s not just the Kardashian-Jenner clan who have purchased real estate here—actors and musicians also flock to this A-list neighborhood.

After her stint on Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena Gomez moved into this stunning 7,786-square-foot mansion that features five bedrooms and six bathrooms sitting on 3.10 acres of land. In 2016, the singer sold her home to fellow star French Montana who then turned the mansion into an entertainment hub with a movie theater, bars and gym.

Keep scrolling to get a full tour of this $6.6 million-dollar mansion…