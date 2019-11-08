Thalia's 3 exercise tips for amazing toned arms

Whether you're a grizzled fitness veteran or a new recruit, you're no doubt in need of a good arm exercise routine. Thalia is a big fan of working her guns, as evident by the exercises she does with her personal trainer Jorge Valverde. And you've got to admit that LBD below looks great on a toned body. Don't worry - we've got you covered on how you can sculpt your arms, too!

©@thalia



Thalia rocks her outfits by staying in great shape

With dumbbells

The shoulder press. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent and back straight. With a dumbbell in each hand, lift to the level of your ears, with arms flexed, before raising above the head without fully extending your arms.

This exercise targets deltoids and triceps. And when performed standing, it also benefits your core (mid-section and back). Work with 4 to 8 pound dumbbells to perform the exercise in a controlled manner for four sets of 15 reps.

©iStock



Strengthen your deltoids and triceps with the shoulder press

With a rubber band

The bicep curl uses a rubber band for resistance. Stand on one end with both feet, with elbows tucked in to your sides, grip the ends of the band with one hand each and stretch while extending your arms. Always keep the arm muscle contracted.

It's important here to maintain good posture. Breathe in when moving the arms downward, and exhale while bringing them up for each repetition.

©iStock



The bicep curl with rubber band

With your own body

From the basic plank position with elbows tucked in close to the body, flex your arms until your chest almost touches the floor. Then repeat the push-up.

This isometric exercise strengthens chest, triceps and arms, as well as abs, back, buttocks and legs. If you don't have enough resistance and control in your arms, use your knees as support and perform semi-flexes. That is, without lowering your body all the way; just as far as you feel you can perform the exercise without any problems.

©iStock



Beginners can use the knees for support when performing push-ups

Remember, to lose weight and get well-defined muscles, you also must have a good diet. Valverde believes nutrition is responsible for 80% of good physical condition. So get working on that dream body today!



