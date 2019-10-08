Life couldn’t be better for Camila Cabello. She recently released two new singles from her upcoming - and highly anticipated - second album Romance, she is enjoying life and love with super handsome Canadian crooner Shawn Mendes, and now, she will also have a new (and stunning) place to call home apart from her beloved Miami.

Our favorite Señorita bought a beautiful new house very close to the Sunset strip in L.A. and the images of the property are… to die for. The Mediterranean-style villa has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and has a total space of 3570 square feet. Plenty of room to invite friends and family to a pool BBQ! Because yes, of course, Camila’s dream home also has a beautiful swimming pool and enough outside space to celebrate big parties in style. You are invited, come on in.