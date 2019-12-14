Merry thir-TAY! Taylor Swift celebrated the big 3-0 on Friday, December 13 with a jam-packed day of joy. From fans to celebrity friends, the superstar couldn’t have been more grateful to be surrounded by love and Christmas magic. “Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you,” she wrote before hilariously adding: “*cries in Christmas tree*.”

Step inside the pop star’s special evening which featured Camila Cabello and more A-listers taking holiday party attire to the next level!