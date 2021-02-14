Celebrity Valentine’s Day photos: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and more

Roses are red, violets are blue, stars celebrate Valentine’s Day just like you! Well, perhaps with a bit more pomp and circumstance. Now more than ever, the world needs love and celebrity couples like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez deliver this Valentine’s Day! From extravagant displays to sweet love notes, here’s how all your favorite estrellas spent Cupid’s holiday and honored their one and onlys.
Cardi B
Cardi B got a 20K gift and insane flower display - get all the details here!
Eva Longoria
Eva typed up a tender tribute to her very private husband Jose Pepe Baston.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Find out more about the iconic pair’s V-Day away from each other!
Lele Pons
Lele Ponsand her newly-announced love Guaynaa put out a video featuring their typical glamorous and then hilarious vibe.
Tommy Mottola and Thalia
Tommy honored his love Thaliawith a lovely throwback from their lavish 2000 wedding.
Matthew MConaughey
The star took a trip down rom-com memory lane to commemorate Valentine’s Day.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
ShawnBello treated themselves to a delicious-looking Valentine’s Day themed breakfast at home.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
These two never shy away from public displays of affection and it warms our hearts.
Bella Hadid
The model shared a funny Valentine to Pete Wentz and all the “hopeless romantics” out there.
Sofía Vergara
The Modern Family alum touted her favorite brand over the weekend after asking fans to create virtual Valentine’s Day card for St. Jude patients.
Shanina Shaik
The model flaunted her love for beau Matthew and we fell in love with her Acacia Tamarindo mesh top.
Love Hertz
The Bachelor (season 22) star Arie Luyendyk Jr. got a lift from Hertz in surprising his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk with a special Valentine’s-themed ride.