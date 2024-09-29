Liza Colón-Zayas, born in 1972, is an American actress and playwright celebrated for her compelling performances and impactful storytelling. Known for her role as Tina Marrero on the acclaimed comedy-drama series "The Bear," Colón-Zayas has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Born Liza Colón in the Bronx borough of New York City, she grew up in a vibrant, culturally rich environment that would later influence her artistic endeavors. She pursued her passion for theater and earned a bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany.

Liza Colon-Zayas attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Colón-Zayas's career is marked by diverse roles that showcase her versatility as an actress. The character of Tina, initially a disgruntled cook in a struggling restaurant, evolves into a dedicated culinary school student and eventually becomes a sous chef. Colón-Zayas's nuanced performance captures Tina's transformation with authenticity and depth, resonating with audiences and critics alike.

In 2024, Liza Colón-Zayas received a prestigious Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in "The Bear." This nomination highlights her exceptional talent and the significant impact of her performance. Colón-Zayas's inclusion in this category is particularly notable as she stands alongside industry legends and accomplished actresses such as Carol Burnett for "Palm Royale," Hanna Einbinder for "Hacks," Janelle James for "Abbott Elementary," Sheryl Lee Ralph for "Abbott Elementary," and Meryl Streep for "Only Murders in the Building."

“I am glad to know that she was far more respectable than I thought she’d be,” says Colón-Zayas about the character. “When we’re introduced to Tina, she’s pretty hardcore, but we know she’s a mom. I didn’t realize that she had a 9-to-5, and they were working poor, they were stable, and [she and her husband] are in love. There was this whole other peaceful, kind of normal side of her life,” she told the L.A Times. Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Coln-Zayas attends Paramount's "If" New York premiere at SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York City.

In her youth, Colón-Zayas worked at a doughnut shop and at a deli. She also waited tables at an Italian restaurant. “I was always spilling something or getting orders wrong,” she says.

As an Afro-Latina actress of Puerto Rican descent, Colón-Zayas's nomination is a significant milestone for representation in the entertainment industry. Her success brings visibility to the diverse experiences and stories of the Latino community, inspiring aspiring actors and playwrights from similar backgrounds.

With her Emmy nomination and continued success, Liza Colón-Zayas is poised for even greater achievements in the future. Her dedication to her craft and ability to bring complex characters to life ensure that she remains a significant figure in the entertainment industry.