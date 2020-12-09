Correct & brighten your skin with this simplified four-step routine

Commitment isn’t just for marriage, it also applies to your beauty regimen. Being consistent with your skincare routine can help keep your skin healthy and glowing. But sticking to a routine can be tough, especially right now when everyone’s life is anything but routine. Not to mention that many of us are always on an endless quest for products that actually work for our individual skin challenges: uneven tone, hyperpigmentation, dullness, sensitized skin, and lately maskne! (Maskne is acne caused by wearing protective facial masks.) The struggle is real.



But we’ve found a bright spot for your skin, a simplified skincare routine with fewer steps and products loaded with botanical ingredients that really work. Meet Skinergy Beauty’s new Re-energizing Four-Step Skincare System. Each product on its own has powerful skincare benefits, but together they offer a simplified and pampering regimen to help keep your skin luminous and radiant.

©Skinergy Beauty



A beauty routine with botanical ingredients that actually work.

FIRST STEP: CLEANSE

Clean Canvas Cleanser

The Clean Canvas Cleanser washes away dirt, debris, pollution, and excess oils. This gel formula is great for most skin types —including sensitized and sensitive — to gently remove impurities without over-drying your skin. It’s packed with rich, clarifying, and soothing ingredients that promote clear skin by balancing oil production, decongesting your pores, and soothing inflammation and redness.

This nourishing cleanser reveals a vibrant and supple surface.

SECOND STEP: PREP

Skin Balancer Toner

©Skinergy Beauty



The Skin Balancer Toner is an essential step after cleansing.

The Skin Balancer Toner is an essential step after cleansing. It tones and preps your skin with a powerful combination of Geranium Hydrosol and Witch Hazel to balance your skin’s pH without drying it out. Formulated without alcohol, it is non-stripping and gentle, effectively refining and smoothing out skin’s texture and minimizing the appearance of large pores, while botanical ingredients like Calendula, Aloe, and Green Tea calm and soothe irritation and redness.

The Skin Balancer Toner is great for acne-prone skin thanks to ingredients like Tea Tree, Frankincense, and Rosehip Seed, all botanical oils that combat acne marks and prevent and treat blemishes and pimples. This toner also contains Hyaluronic Acid and Jojoba, two ingredients that work together to retain hydration for a radiant, more luminous complexion.

THIRD STEP: TREAT

Come Correct Serum

©Skinergy Beauty



Come Correct clarifying ingredients provide your skin an overall radiant, nourished, GLOWING, and re-energized complexion.

Fast-absorbing and lightweight serum, ideal for everyday use.

Come Correct Serum’s clarifying ingredients provide your skin an overall radiant, nourished, and re-energized complexion.

Come Correct Serum is the winner of HOLA! USA Best in Beauty 2019 Awards — Latinx Owned category - we love this serum! It is the perfect combination of organic and botanical extracts essential for maximum hydration and clear, even-toned skin. Come Correct is not your average serum! It is fast-absorbing and lightweight, and ideal for everyday use because it won’t clog pores! It has a refreshing and light lemon balm scent awakens your senses as you apply it to the skin.



The Come Correct Serum is a skincare regimen workhorse. It evens skin tone, minimizes texture, reduces hyperpigmentation, protects against environmental stressors, fades dark spots, freckles, and age spots, and calms and soothes while visibly hydrating, brightening, and gently exfoliating. This serum is excellent for all skin types; for oily skin, it balances sebum production.

FOURTH STEP: PROTECT

Skin Guardian Moisturizer

©Skinergy Beauty



The Skin Guardian Moisturizer is your last step of defense (right before SPF) in your daily skincare routine.

The Skin Guardian Moisturizer is packed with organic and botanical extracts that naturally restore, moisturize and brighten your skin. Skin Guardian Moisturizer effectively re-energizes damaged, dull, dehydrated, and uneven skin, leaving you with a refreshed, more hydrated, and overall glowing complexion.

This moisturizer is infused with Sunflower Seed Oil (which contains Omega 6, vitamins A, C, D, and E) to retain moisture for more extended periods and regenerate skin’s protective barrier. This helps protect against everyday pollution and environmental stressors, while it evens skin tone, reduces hyperpigmentation, and fades dark spots and acne marks.