Ayurvedic medicine: Health tips for the winter season, from diet to skincare

Are you ready to take your physical and mental health to a new level? Ayurvedic medicine can be just what you are looking for. Now that the cold weather is starting, our bodies are adapting to the new season, with a series of tips and adjustments you can implement to avoid health issues during the winter.

Ayurvedic medicine has been around for around 5000 years and it has been proven to work when it comes to a natural and holistic approach. “Ayurveda supports the idea that the body, mind, and spirit are integrated within the natural world,” Innermost’s Health and Nutrition Coach, Hannah Belsham, explained.

Eating for the season is one of the most important parts:

“Vata (Air) Season is late autumn and early winter and coincides with the dry gusty winds and cold weather. At this time of the year, it’s best to enjoy warming foods such as soups, broths, porridge, baked root vegetables, etc., and avoid cold foods,” Belsham shared.

“Keep yourself warm with hot drinks and try as much as you can buy seasonally, so you’re ingesting foods at their peak freshness with the highest nutritional value,” she continued, adding that it’s important to eat light in the evening to help with digestion.

“By the evening, our bodies are winding down and are prepping for sleep. Eating a big meal in the evening will put your Agni in a spin and therefore your body will find it harder to digest the food and subsequently sleep,” she said. “To combat this, you may consider eating a bigger meal at lunch instead and then consume a light snack before bed.”

Dry brushing to help with skincare:

Skincare is also a vital part, and dry brushing helps to get rid of dead skin cells and promote blood flow. “In addition to sloughing away dry skin on areas like knees, elbows, and ankles, body brushing could promote tighter skin, cell renewal, and blood flow,” Shivraj Bassi said.

“Some studies show this also helps the lymphatic system release toxins and aids in digestion and kidney function. It’s one of the easiest, cheapest, and most effective things we can do for promoting health and you’ll also notice a glowy, smooth complexion too!”