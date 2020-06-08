There’s never been a more important time to support and stand up for the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition to protesting, donating and signing petitions to create change, buying from Afro-Latina and Black-owned beauty brands is another way to take action. The power of our dollars are vital during these times. For centuries beauty standards have been influenced upon us through others, and now we are redefining them one woman and beauty brand at a time. As we push forward into the light, we are here to stand and support Black-owned and Afro-Latina makeup, skincare and hair care brands changing the game.