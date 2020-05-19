The secret behind Meghan Markle’s brows revealed by her makeup artist

Meghan Markle knows her eyebrows are one of the most sought after when it comes to achieving royal-approved brows. Old friend and personal makeup artist, Daniel Martin is the man behind the magic. What’s the trick to getting impeccable, perfectly-arched brows? The artist shared all the details of his technique on ITV’s Lorraine. Find out more below:

©GettyImages



Eyebrows frame the face and have a huge impact on your beauty look.

The famous makeup artist was also responsible for Meghan’s makeup and eyebrows for her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Here are his tips:

Think natural: Treat your eyebrows “as sisters not twins,” he said. In short, stop aiming for perfect symmetry.

Don’t over tweeze: “One mistake a lot of people make is over tweezing or over plucking your brows,” Martin explained. Leave the thin brows of the ‘90s where they belong—last century. In fact, even Meghan’s brows have evolved over time and she now wears them a bit fuller.

Fill in imperfections: “As we age we tend to lose our eyebrows a bit. So what we want to do, is we want to enhance her brow and really figure out that structure, really figure out those holes and spots that we lost,” the makeup artist said. The trick to this is keeping a brow gel handy to brush against the hair growth to give them a fuller appearance.

Use makeup to structure: Meghan’s makeup artist recommends using a neutral eyeshadow palette to apply a light shade below the brow.

24 hour brows: Martin recommends setting the look by applying hairspray with a mascara wand.

©GettyImages



Meghan’s go-to makeup style is natural: rosy blush, brown eyeliner, lush lashes, well-defined brows, and glossy lips in a nude shade.



This simple guide straight from the professional charged with Meghan Markle’s brows is the key to achieving and maintaining your best possible brows and putting your best face forward.