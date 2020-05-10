Meghan Markle’s $55 trick to get long, lush eyelashes

Her profile skyrocketed the day she hit the international news as Prince Harry’s true love and Meghan Markle has since become a full fledged global icon. And while the former Suits star’s fans take note of Meghan’s style choices, her beauty tricks are also ones to watch. For example, the Duchess of Sussex always manages to have eyes that pop, whether she’s at an official engagement or even reading a story to baby son Archie on video for charity. And what’s most noticeable about her makeup is her amazing eyelashes. Thankfully, she once revealed her $55 lash secret: eyelash conditioner RevitaLash.

Meghan has said one of her fave products is RevitaLash, which conditions and strengthens your eyelashes

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan told Allure magazine, “I use RevitaLash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.” Beauty experts agree that it is a star product, and thankfully it’s readily available to shop online.

RevitaLash is designed to improve eyelash strength and prevent breakage and loss

RevitaLash contains biotin and green tea extract, in addition to an anti-pollution component called panthenol. This lash conditioner uses BioPeptin, peptides, and botanicals to strengthen and hydrate lashes. As it functions as a night serum, the recommended time to apply it is after removing makeup in the evening.

You can also try natural conditioners on your lashes, like castor oil, olive oil and green tea

If you’re into more organic alternatives, there are a number of natural eyelash conditioners to try, including:

Castor oil: Known as one of the most effective and healthiest methods to care for your eyelashes, as it naturally lengthens and strengthens them. Apply a few drops to your eyelashes every night before bed with a cotton ball or swab.

Olive oil: If you don’t have castor oil, you can apply a few drops of olive oil to your lashes. Both oils contain nutrients that accelerate eyelash growth and boost their strength.

Green tea: Prepare the tea as you normally would and apply with a cotton ball. Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Find the right formula that works for you!