The trick Meghan Markle uses to define her cheeks and chin

At some point, we have all wondered what beauty tricks the Duchess of Sussex uses to always look radiant. Well, here we have at least a few answers for you—and one of them is sure to surprise you. It’s no secret that Meghan Markle prefers using natural alternatives in her anti-aging routine like organic Botox—instead of injected Botox—or essential oil-based cosmetics. So it should come as no surprise that she also opts for another “surgery-free” option to keep her face relaxed and stunning.

“A massaged muscle is healthier tissue. And it’ll look more youthful as well,” Nichola Joss told Into The Gloss

Facial Massage

The secret of Prince Harry’s wife is called Bespoke Sculpting Inner Facial (60 minutes, cost around $430). This massage is used to eliminate stress from the inside out, activate the lymphatic and circulatory system, strengthen muscle fibers, drain tissues, remove toxins and “redraw” facial contours.

The technique was created by Megan’s head skincare expert, Nichola Joss from the UK, who works out of London, but also has a location in New York. Among her clients are stars like Kate Moss, Cate Blanchett, Hilary Swank, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Winslet, Gweneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson, and Gisele Bündchen. Many of them use this popular treatment before an event on the red carpet.

Excessive stress can cause you to clinch your jaw tightly while you sleep

“On the days I do this treatment, my cheekbones and jawline are way more sculpted,” the star said during an interview for Birchbox before the royal wedding. Meghan is a fan of these relaxing facials and even has an at-home maintenance and massage routine to make the results last longer.

On her website, the beauty expert explains that the massage is designed along with “a bespoke cocktail of products to add a personalized treatment especially for your skin” to give it a fresh, radiant vibe. That’s why, before the treatment, the expert includes a shot of ingested marine collagen to increase the effect on the cutaneous tissue from the inside. The non-invasive and relaxing option that will make your face look as radiant as celebrities’. Ready to give it a try?