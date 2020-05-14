Whether you like to sunbathe at the beach or at a salon, self-tanners are the new beauty heroes that will give you a bronze finish without the extra ultraviolet and sun damage. You probably have heard hundreds of times the benefits of wearing sunscreen, but it is also recommended to use a tanning product with allover benefits. According to dermatologists, sun tanners are the safest and most effective way to prevent aging and skin cancer while getting a sun-kissed look. To get JLO’s skin glow or Penelope Cruz’s natural bronze without getting a sunburn, use on-demand formulas right at home. While sun exposure is damaging for the skin, it can also lead to long-term issues such as skin cancer and hyper-pigmentation. Self-tanners prevent early aging and sunburn while providing your skin that extra je ne sais quoi of glimmer. Stop basking under the sun and use these alternative lotions to give your skin an extra boost of toasty-feeling. Everyone will be wondering where did you go for your tropical vacation. To celebrate skin cancer awareness month, we have rounded up must-have summer tans to give your skin an extra glow without sun exposure.