5 Tips for keeping your beauty products as clean as your hands

Makeup and beauty tools are known for accumulating microorganisms such as dust, bacteria, and even harmful viruses. This is why, now more than ever, it’s important to follow a cleaning routine to prevent any unwanted illnesses or contamination, but how can you do it efficiently? As we continue take precautions to keep everything as clean as possible it’s important to clean the brushes and tools you use daily.

©Istock



Make cleanliness and order a part of your life!

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), washing your hands is the best way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus (and many other illnesses), as the virus’ lipid membranes are dissolved with soap. It is also recommended that you avoid touching your face and be careful about what products you apply to the skin. So, when it comes to putting on makeup, there are a few precautions you can take to avoid possible transmission:

1. Wash your hands before and after using makeup

It’s essential to wash your hands with soap before and after your makeup routine. Remember to lather your hands for at least 20 seconds and then to rinse them well under running water.

2. Avoid putting on makeup in public places

If you’re going to put on makeup, do it at home. In public places, like on the street, on public transportation, at the office, or in restrooms, you should minimize the possibility of exposing your products to viruses and bacteria.

3. Keep every product clean to prevent contamination



- When applying your products, don’t use your fingers. Use a dispenser, applicator, or spatula. If your product doesn’t come with one, use something from home that can serve this purpose, for example, a small, dull plastic knife.

- Avoid sharing products with other people. Cosmetics and makeup should still be personal-use products. Some people don’t mind sharing with friends, but this could spread bacteria and viruses.

©Istock



The best way to do eliminate grime, germs, and in this case, COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently

5. Avoid shopping in stores: Buy online

Use online shopping instead of going to stores in person for now. However, if you do go to the store avoid using makeup samples and testers. Having a clear plan on how to keep your makeup tools clean and sanitary is more essential now than ever, and once you get the hang of it, it will become just another part of your beauty routine. So, antibacterial soap and water are the latest additions to your makeup bag!



