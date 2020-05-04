The Met Gala — also known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit is known for being one the most glamorous, creative and iconic events of the year. Falling on the first Monday of May since 1948, this year we’re celebrating the fashion-forward event by taking a look back at some of the best celebrities‘ beauty looks. Each year, Hollywood’s biggest names come together to showcase a theme coined by influential designers. Extravagance is elegance when you attend this event hence why you’ll see rainbow bright shadows, shimmering tones on cheekbones, unicorn hair and more. Scroll ahead for some of the most stunning beauty moments to ever hit the Met Gala carpet.