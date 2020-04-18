There are always new ways to give Mother Nature a helping hand when it comes to our skin and exfoliating is just one of the things you can do to to improve its appearance. Jennifer Lawrence learned this trick at an early age and tends to use affordable lines. The Hunger Games actress opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her preferred products: “I exfoliate every night, and it really doesn’t matter what I use. You can kind of use anything grainy, so I change it up.”

In honor of Jennifer’s open-minded approach, we’ve put together this list of 9 fabulous exfoliators for under $20.

But first, remember that regardless of your skin type everyone should exfoliate, but the sensitivity and condition of your skin should determine how frequently you do so. Oily and acne-prone skin can easily benefit from an exfoliation two or three times a week, while dry and more sensitive skins should try once a week or even biweekly. Always read the instructions on the label to see the particular recommendations for each product and to prevent damage to your skin.

Now, you’re all set! It’s time to take a page out of Jennifer’s book and discover some new faves!