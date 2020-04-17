Kourtney Kardashian addresses pregnancy questions after fans freak out about picture

Kourtney Kardashian is proud of her body. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her social media to respond to body critics. Earlier this week, the 40-year-old reality TV star shared a picture on her social media feed. In the comments, fans sounded off on if she was expecting another baby. “I posted this photo the other day, and so many of the comments were like ‘Are you pregnant?’ ’Baby number four?’ ’Pregnant, pregnant?’”

Kourtney Kardashian addressed fans’ questions about pregnancy

She continued: “And I could have taken that offensively and really been like ‘Oh my gosh do I really look pregnant?’ But instead I knew I didn’t look pregnant in my opinion. I’ve been pregnant three times, I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant.”

Kourtney, who is mother to Mason, ten, Penelope, seven and five-year-old Reign, decided to take the high road and focus on the comments that were filled with positivity. “To me it‘s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body so I didn’t take it offensively and instead I wrote back and said let’s put the good blessings out there, like put out a good vibe,” she said.

“I did read some of the comments, I did like this one comment that said ‘I did think you were pregnant cause your body looks extra curvy and feminine and glowing.’ So someone said something in a really positive way.“

The 40-year-old mother-of-three celebrated her past baby bumps

She added: “I think there‘s so much criticism on everybody, not even just your physicality but the way we do things. We live in this social media world where people think they should comment. Everyone has such vastly different opinions.” And that’s how you do body positivity!