Every woman’s beauty kit should contain a set of beauty and sheet masks to enhance the skin‘s complexion. From travel-approved eye masks to organic face masks, these beauty treatments are one of the best to stock up in your beauty fridge. Many of these skincare products have won awards and are a must-have for a quick glow-up session. Whether you prefer to exfoliate or just wash your face with bar soap, it is ideal to use a beauty mask at least once a week. Give your skin a much-needed refresh with these award-winning beauty masks.